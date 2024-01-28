Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder & More Stars Attend EMA Awards Gala 2024 - See Pics of Every Attendee!
So many stars hit the red carpet for the 2024 Environmental Media Association Awards Gala on Saturday night (January 27) in Los Angeles.
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder were just two of more than 20 celebrities to attend the gala, which was hosted at Sunset Las Palmas Studios.
Other guests include the likes of Jane Fonda, Laura Dern and Michelle Pfeiffer. Since the event was so star-studded, we pulled together photos so that you can easily scroll them and see who was there and what they were wearing.
Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley
Malin Akerman
Laura Dern
Jane Fonda
Frances Fisher
Cheri Oteri
Drew Scott
Jack Donnelly with Malin Akerman
Marta Pozzan
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder
Sheryl Crow
Madelaine Petsch
Auliʻi Cravalho
Jessica Belkin
Eli Roth
Frankie Jonas with girlfriend Anna Olson
Wendie Malick
John Owen Lowe
Ronen Rubenstein
Robin Thede
Erinn Hayes