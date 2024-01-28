Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder & More Stars Attend EMA Awards Gala 2024 - See Pics of Every Attendee!

So many stars hit the red carpet for the 2024 Environmental Media Association Awards Gala on Saturday night (January 27) in Los Angeles.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder were just two of more than 20 celebrities to attend the gala, which was hosted at Sunset Las Palmas Studios.

Other guests include the likes of Jane Fonda, Laura Dern and Michelle Pfeiffer. Since the event was so star-studded, we pulled together photos so that you can easily scroll them and see who was there and what they were wearing.

Head inside to see all of the photos…

Keep scrolling to see photos of everyone at the 2024 Environmental Media Association Awards Gala…

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley

Malin Akerman

Laura Dern

Jane Fonda

Frances Fisher

Cheri Oteri

Drew Scott

Jack Donnelly with Malin Akerman

Marta Pozzan

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

Sheryl Crow

Madelaine Petsch

Auliʻi Cravalho

Jessica Belkin

Eli Roth

Frankie Jonas with girlfriend Anna Olson

Wendie Malick

John Owen Lowe

Ronen Rubenstein

Robin Thede