'Wizards of Waverly Place' Actor Jake T. Austin Confirms He's Back for Reboot

Max Russo is coming back for the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot!

We’ve gotten some exciting casting news since it was announced that the beloved Disney Channel series was coming back with original stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie involved. The pair played siblings Alex and Justin Russo.

David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera (Selena and David‘s onscreen parents) also confirmed that they’re back in action. If you’re keeping track, the only member of the Russo family who had not yet commented on the reboot was the youngest brother Max, played by Jake T. Austin.

That changed on Saturday (January 27).

Jake hopped on his Instagram story to reveal that he would also be returning. He reposted a photo of Selena, David, Maria and David with his followers and shared the happy news.

“Wow! Am looking forward to getting together with my wizards family,” he wrote.

This makes him the fifth star to return alongside 3 new stars.