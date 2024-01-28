Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Joins Tons of Celebs at 'SNL' After Party in NYC - Guest List Revealed!

Dakota Johnson Joins Tons of Celebs at 'SNL' After Party in NYC - Guest List Revealed!

Rachel Leviss Reveals How 'Manipulative' Tom Sandoval Planned to Go Public With Their Relationship, Talks Ariana Madix

Rachel Leviss Reveals How 'Manipulative' Tom Sandoval Planned to Go Public With Their Relationship, Talks Ariana Madix

Justin Timberlake Live Debuts New Song 'Sanctified' on 'Saturday Night Live' - Watch!

Justin Timberlake Live Debuts New Song 'Sanctified' on 'Saturday Night Live' - Watch!

Taylor Swift No Longer Searchable on Twitter Amid Fake A.I. Explicit Images Scandal

Taylor Swift No Longer Searchable on Twitter Amid Fake A.I. Explicit Images Scandal

Sun, 28 January 2024 at 12:58 pm

'Will Trent' Season 2 - 8 Stars Are Expected to Return!

Continue Here »

'Will Trent' Season 2 - 8 Stars Are Expected to Return!

Will Trent is heading back to our TV screens very soon.

The new ABC TV show, which debuted in 2023, centers around Special Agent Will Trent, who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Determined to make sure no one feels as he did, he now has the highest clearance rate.

The show is getting a second season, and Season 2 is set to premiere on Tuesday, February 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

We also know who is expected to return for Season 2!

Click through to find out who is returning for Will Trent Season 2….

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: ABC, Cora Lu Tran, Erika Christensen, Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin, LisaGay Hamilton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Ramon Rodriguez, Slideshow, Television, Will Trent