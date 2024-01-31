Sofia Vergara Hits Back With Counterclaim After Being Sued by Contractor for Home Renovations

Sofia Vergara is hitting back after being sued.

The 51-year-old Modern Family star was sued in December from her contractor who renovated her Los Angeles home.

In a counterclaim obtained by People, her attorney Martin Singer alleges that the lawsuit was erroneously filed by her contractor, Reside Custom Homes, and sought to “publicize a false narrative” in order to draw attention away from what he claims was an agreement breach.

By filing the lawsuit, Reside also intended to “embarrass” Sofia as a “public persona,” the lawyer alleges.

The filing claims that Reside performed negligent construction on her home that led to $5 million in damages as a result of delays, failure to make necessary repairs, and ignoring reports from an on-site representative, who pointed out faulty work and overcharges. It also claims the representative, James Idom, was removed from the project for bringing attention to those errors.

The parties allegedly agreed to settle any disputes privately through arbitration, but instead Reside chose to file a lawsuit anyway, proving that their goal was to “publicize mischaracterized facts and pressure Vergara publicly.”

In the complaint filed by Reside in November, Sofia allegedly failed to pay two bills for work completed on her Los Angeles mansion totaling $1,700,492.64, accusing her of breach of contract, promissory fraud and intentional interference with contractual relations, among other claims.

She purchased the home for about $26 million in 2020, while she was still married to ex husband Joe Manganiello. The two announced their split after 7 years of marriage in July 2023. For all the details on the suit, head to People.com.

