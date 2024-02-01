Anthony Anderson Reveals an On-Set Injury Sent Him to the Emergency Room, Explains What Happened

Anthony Anderson checked in on fans after an on-set injury sent him to the emergency room.

The 53-year-old actor hopped on Instagram on Thursday (February 2) to let fans know that he’d spent the evening being treated at the hospital after a stunt fight that he was filming went wrong.

He opened up about the procedures he had done, what happened and how he was feeling.

On Instagram, Anthony shared a photo of himself laying back on a gurney and flashing a peace sign for the camera.

“I spent the night in the emergency room. Movie set fight gone wrong. Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn’t win! Who needs a stuntman? Me that’s who,” he explained in the accompanying caption.

Anthony continued, adding, “I’m not as young as I used to be!”

Luckily, a CT scan and X-rays confirmed that he hadn’t broken anything in his back or neck. He was just suffering “a deep contusion [bruise].”

Despite feeling not great, Anthony maintained his sense of humor and was able to return to work.

“That chair will never be the same though! Bloodied and bowed but never broken,” he joked.

He shared another update, posting a photo of “the chair that whooped my ass.”

“It sucker punched me in the kidneys and back with no mercy! When I got on set today it was grinning at me,” the actor added.

It’s not immediately clear what he is filming at the moment. However, we’re glad that Anthony appears to be feeling better.

