'NCIS' Writers Reveal How Late David McCallum's Ducky Will Be Written Off Show, First Photos from Episode Unveiled

Longtime NCIS actor David McCallum sadly passed away in September 2023 and his character Ducky will be written off the long-running CBS series when it returns soon.

The 21st season of NCIS premieres on February 12 and a tribute episode for Ducky will air during episode two of the season on February 19.

CBS has revealed the official synopsis of the episode and writers are speaking out about how they will address McCallum‘s death. The network also released a gallery full of photos from the episode, which you can see here.

Keep reading to find out more…

In the episode, “As NCIS mourns the loss of Ducky, the agents find comfort in working on one of his unfinished cases involving a woman whose father was dishonorably discharged from the Marines.”

Brian Dietzen, who plays Ducky’s protege Jimmy, co-wrote the episode.

NCIS co-showrunners and executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North told TVLine, “Everyone at NCIS felt it was important to do an episode that honors such a legendary actor, not to mention a dear friend. In the episode, the team will learn of Ducky’s passing and reflect on their memories of him as they grieve. And true to Ducky’s meticulous and compassionate nature, even after he’s gone, he still manages to solve one last crime with the team.”

They added, “There will also be a very touching and special moment you won’t want to miss.”

See which cast members are returning for the upcoming 21st season.