Darius Rucker Arrested & Faces Charges for Minor Drug Offense - Musician's Attorney Responds

Darius Rucker‘s attorney is speaking out after the Hootie & the Blowfish singer was arrested on Thursday (February 1) in Williamson County, Tennessee.

The 57-year-old “Wagon Wheel” musician faces three misdemeanor charges – “two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of a violation of the state’s vehicle registration law.”

His attorney Mark Puryear issued a statement to TMZ, saying that the musician was “fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges.”

The outlet noted that the situation was being treated as “a minor drug offense.” Little is known about what led to his arrest. However, the final charge is seemingly for expired tags on his vehicle.

After his arrest, Darius was taken in for a mug shot. He was released on bond after being held for an hour.

