Hallmark Channel Kicks Off 'Loveuary with Jane Austen,' Releases Trailer For Upcoming February Premieres

Hallmark Channel is paying tribute to author Jane Austen with their Loveuary with Jane Austen programming!

The network will premiere a new movie every weekend in February, inspired by the author’s work.

Those stories being told will be in the form of the upcoming movies, Paging Mr. Darcy, Love & Jane, An American in Austen and Sense and Sensibility.

“Jane Austen’s stories are timeless and continue to resonate with readers and viewers of all ages. Our movies will bring her beloved characters to life in fresh, new ways and honor the many women who continue to be inspired by them,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media, shared in a statement.

Loveuary with Jane Austen movies will premiere one each Saturday in February at 8pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Check out the trailer and click inside to learn more about each movie below…