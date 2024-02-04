Calvin Harris & Wife Vick Hope Bring the Heat for Their Red Carpet Debut at Grammys 2024

Calvin Harris and wife Vick Hope are making their red carpet debut at the 2024 Grammys!

The 40-year-old producer and DJ and 34-year-old Radio 1 host posed for photos together outside Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night (February 4), five months after they tied the knot in September.

They were a striking pair on the red carpet in bold looks. Calvin wore a patterned suit, which he paired with an equally bold shirt and a full beard. Meanwhile, Vick wowed in a form-fitting silver bedazzled dress, which featured a dramatic slit.

She paired her gown with sky-high heels and some lovely jewels.

Going into the evening, Calvin‘s collab with Ellie Goulding “Miracle” was nominated for one Grammy in the Best Pop Dance Recording category. However, the win went to Kylie Minogue‘s “Padam Padam” ahead of the main show.

This was Calvin‘s sixth Grammy nomination. He won his first and only award in 2013 when he and Rihanna took home Best Music Video.

FYI: Vick is wearing KYHA Studios.

