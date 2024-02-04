Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended &amp; The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended & The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Taylor Swift Changes All Profile Photos to Black &amp; White, Swifties Think 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming!

Taylor Swift Changes All Profile Photos to Black & White, Swifties Think 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming!

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 7:15 pm

Ed Sheeran Goes Cool in Camouflage for Grammys 2024

Ed Sheeran Goes Cool in Camouflage for Grammys 2024

Ed Sheeran is hitting the red carpet!

The 32-year-old “Shape of You” singer posed for photos in a camouflage-print outfit as he arrived at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Sheeran

Joining Ed on the red carpet was his longtime collaborator and fellow musician Aaron Dessner.

Ed‘s album - (“Subtract”) is nominated tonight for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Check out the FULL Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!
Just Jared on Facebook
ed sheeran arrives at grammy awards 2024 01
ed sheeran arrives at grammy awards 2024 02
ed sheeran arrives at grammy awards 2024 03
ed sheeran arrives at grammy awards 2024 04
ed sheeran arrives at grammy awards 2024 05
ed sheeran arrives at grammy awards 2024 06
ed sheeran arrives at grammy awards 2024 07
ed sheeran arrives at grammy awards 2024 08
ed sheeran arrives at grammy awards 2024 09

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Grammys, Aaron Dessner, Ed Sheeran, Grammys