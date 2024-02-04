Ed Sheeran Goes Cool in Camouflage for Grammys 2024

Ed Sheeran is hitting the red carpet!

The 32-year-old “Shape of You” singer posed for photos in a camouflage-print outfit as he arrived at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Joining Ed on the red carpet was his longtime collaborator and fellow musician Aaron Dessner.

Ed‘s album - (“Subtract”) is nominated tonight for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!