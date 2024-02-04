Performer Billy Joel Brings Wife Alexis Roderick & Kids Della & Remy to Grammys 2024!

Billy Joel is making the Grammys a family affair!

The 74-year-old music legend hit the red carpet with his wife Alexis Roderick and their kids Della, 8, and Remy, 6, at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Billy is one of the performers of the evening, and is set to perform his new song “Turn the Lights Back On.”

The track is his first original single in 17 years! It was co-produced by Freddy Wexler, Parisi and Emile Haynie, and has already climbed into the Top 20 on the US Adult Contemporary Billboard chart.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!