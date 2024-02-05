Ariana Grande Explains Why She Won't Drop Any More New Singles Ahead of 'Eternal Sunshine' Release

Ariana Grande has made a big announcement regarding new music.

In a new message shared with fans on Monday (February 5), the 30-year-old singer and Wicked actress explained why she won’t be releasing any more singles before the release of her seventh studio album eternal sunshine on March 8.

Keep reading to find out more…

“My loves. We are little over a month away from eternal sunshine and I don’t think it’s possible to articulate how grateful I am for your love, support and excitement!” Ariana started on Instagram.

“I wanted to say… as hard as it is to resist the urge to share another song or single with you all asap, I would really love for your to experience the album in full this time,” Ariana continued. “There will of course be more singles off of this project once it is out (and we may have a little surprise or two up our sleeves to hold you over until then so don’t you worry).”

Ariana added, “But waiting a little longer for you to be able to listen fully through first really is my ideal way for you all to experience this body of work. Thank you for your trust in my vision and plan!”

“You have waited so long for new music from me and I am so grateful for your patience! I look forward to savoring every second of this new era with you all and I sincerely cannot wait for it to be yours!” Ariana concluded. “It’s going to be (and already is) so special. I am so excited for all that is to come. More than ever. Love you so so so!!!”

Ariana‘s announcement comes several weeks after she released “yes, and?” which is the first single off of the album.

Fans are also speculating that eternal sunshine having the same initials as current boyfriend Ethan Slater is no coincidence. They would also like an apology for reports about her relationship!