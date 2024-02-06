Anya Taylor-Joy, Rachel Zegler, & More Stars Attend Launch of Rouge Dior in L.A.

The stars are stepping out for Dior‘s big makeup event!

Anya Taylor-Joy, Rachel Zegler, and Alexandra Daddario attended the launch of Rouge Dior hosted by Dior‘s creative and image director Peter Philips held on Monday evening (February 5) at the historic La Dolce Vita restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anya Taylor-Joy

“I’m very excited about the positive feedback on the launch,” Peter shared with Vogue about the new lipstick. “I know it’s a beautiful formula, I love the shades, but I don’t wear them, so I feel like it’s very important for me.”

Following the launch party, we compiled photos of every star in attendance.

Head inside to see all of the stars at the party…

Keep scrolling to see everyone in attendance!

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Shipp

Anna Diop

Anya Taylor-Joy

Awkwafina

Banks

Brie Larson

Dominique Fishback

Kiernan Shipka

Lucy Hale

Madelaine Arthur

Monica Barbaro

Nikki Reed

Rachel Zegler

Simona Tabasco

Click through the gallery for more photos of the stars at the launch party…