Tue, 06 February 2024 at 11:06 pm

Anya Taylor-Joy, Rachel Zegler, & More Stars Attend Launch of Rouge Dior in L.A.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Rachel Zegler, & More Stars Attend Launch of Rouge Dior in L.A.

The stars are stepping out for Dior‘s big makeup event!

Anya Taylor-Joy, Rachel Zegler, and Alexandra Daddario attended the launch of Rouge Dior hosted by Dior‘s creative and image director Peter Philips held on Monday evening (February 5) at the historic La Dolce Vita restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“I’m very excited about the positive feedback on the launch,” Peter shared with Vogue about the new lipstick. “I know it’s a beautiful formula, I love the shades, but I don’t wear them, so I feel like it’s very important for me.”

Following the launch party, we compiled photos of every star in attendance.

dior rogue

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Shipp

Alexandra Shipp

Anna Diop

Anna Diop

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy

Awkwafina

Awkwafina

Banks

Banks

Brie Larson

Brie Larson

dior rogue

Dominique Fishback

Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale

dior rogue

Madelaine Arthur

Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro

Nikki Reed

Nikki Reed

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler

Simona Tabasco

Simona Tabasco

Photos: Dior
