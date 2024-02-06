Anya Taylor-Joy, Rachel Zegler, & More Stars Attend Launch of Rouge Dior in L.A.
The stars are stepping out for Dior‘s big makeup event!
Anya Taylor-Joy, Rachel Zegler, and Alexandra Daddario attended the launch of Rouge Dior hosted by Dior‘s creative and image director Peter Philips held on Monday evening (February 5) at the historic La Dolce Vita restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif.
“I’m very excited about the positive feedback on the launch,” Peter shared with Vogue about the new lipstick. “I know it’s a beautiful formula, I love the shades, but I don’t wear them, so I feel like it’s very important for me.”
Following the launch party, we compiled photos of every star in attendance.
Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Shipp
Anna Diop
Anya Taylor-Joy
Awkwafina
Banks
Brie Larson
Dominique Fishback
Kiernan Shipka
Lucy Hale
Madelaine Arthur
Monica Barbaro
Nikki Reed
Rachel Zegler
Simona Tabasco
