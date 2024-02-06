Top Stories
Austin Butler Reacts to Backlash Over That Vanessa Hudgens Interview, Explains His Thought Process, &amp; Gives Two-Word Comment on Kaia Gerber Relationship

Jennifer Aniston Forgets Who David Schwimmer Is in Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2024 Commercial - Watch Now

'But Daddy I Love Him' Meaning: Is Taylor Swift's Song Referencing 'Little Mermaid' or Harry Styles?

Charlie Cox Films More 'Daredevil' Scenes, Stunt Actors Spotted Shooting a Fight Sequence

Tue, 06 February 2024 at 9:29 am

'The Neighborhood' Season 6 - 8 Cast Members Returning, 1 New Star Is Joining!

'The Neighborhood' Season 6 - 8 Cast Members Returning, 1 New Star Is Joining!

The Neighborhood is heading back to our TVs this month!

The CBS television series is officially returning for Season 6, and there are several cast members expected to return for the sixth season.

CBS has announced that the show returns on Monday (February 12) at 8 p.m. ET.

The show centers around a friendly guy from the Midwest, who tries to fit in in a tough L.A. neighborhood.

Plus, we know one new star joining the cast!

Click through to see who’s returning for Season 6…

Photos: CBS , Getty
