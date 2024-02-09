Top Stories
30 Celebs Whose Private Jets Created Most CO2 Emissions in the Last Year Revealed (&amp; Taylor Swift Didn't Even Make the List)

Fri, 09 February 2024 at 4:59 pm

Gina Rodriguez & Damon Wayans Jr. Premiere New Netflix Movie 'Players' in L.A.

Gina Rodriguez & Damon Wayans Jr. Premiere New Netflix Movie 'Players' in L.A.

Gina Rodriguez is stepping out for the premiere of her new Netflix movie!

The 39-year-old Emmy-winning actress attended the premiere of Players held on Thursday evening (February 8) at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Damon Wayans Jr., Joel Courtney, Liza Koshy, and Augustus Prew.

Damon‘s wife Samara Saraiva was also in attendance.
Here’s the synopsis for Players: “A New York sports writer with a playbook of clever hookup schemes unexpectedly falls for a fling. Can she go from playing the field to playing for keeps?”

Players – which also stars Tom Ellis, Ego Nwodim, and Marin Hinkle – debuts on Netflix on Feb. 14.

Photos: Getty Images
