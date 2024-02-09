Top Stories
30 Celebs Whose Private Jets Created Most CO2 Emissions in the Last Year Revealed (& Taylor Swift Didn't Even Make the List)

Jennifer Garner & Boyfriend John Miller Enjoy Date Night at Sting's Dance Musical in L.A. (Exclusive)

Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval's Claims She Hasn't Paid Bills In 8 Months, Reveals Reason Why

14 TV Show Renewals Confirmed in 2024 (So Far)

Fri, 09 February 2024 at 10:59 am

Reese Witherspoon & Tracee Ellis Ross Meet Up for Dinner in Beverly Hills

Reese Witherspoon & Tracee Ellis Ross Meet Up for Dinner in Beverly Hills

Reese Witherspoon and Tracee Ellis Ross are enjoying a night out together!

The 47-year-old Legally Blonde actress and the 51-year-old black-ish actress left separately after grabbing dinner together at Italian restaurant Cipriani on Thursday night (February 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

For their night out, Reese wore a black sweater with a black skirt while Tracee wore a brown outfit and denim jacket.

As of right now, it’s unclear whether Reese and Tracee‘s meet-up was a friendly dinner or business-related.

The two previously participated in a panel together back in 2021.

In a recent interview, Tracee opened up about growing up as the daughter of famed entertainer Diana Ross.

If you missed it, Reese addressed some backlash surrounding her eating habits.
Photos: Backgrid USA
