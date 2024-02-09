Reese Witherspoon & Tracee Ellis Ross Meet Up for Dinner in Beverly Hills
Reese Witherspoon and Tracee Ellis Ross are enjoying a night out together!
The 47-year-old Legally Blonde actress and the 51-year-old black-ish actress left separately after grabbing dinner together at Italian restaurant Cipriani on Thursday night (February 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
For their night out, Reese wore a black sweater with a black skirt while Tracee wore a brown outfit and denim jacket.
As of right now, it’s unclear whether Reese and Tracee‘s meet-up was a friendly dinner or business-related.
The two previously participated in a panel together back in 2021.
In a recent interview, Tracee opened up about growing up as the daughter of famed entertainer Diana Ross.
If you missed it, Reese addressed some backlash surrounding her eating habits.