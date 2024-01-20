Reese Witherspoon Responds to Criticism for Eating Snow, Says She Grew Up Drinking 'Out of the Hose'

Reese Witherspoon is responding to all the people criticizing her for snacking on snow.

On Friday (January 19), the 47-year-old actress shared a TikTok video detailing her recipe for “salted snowy cappucinos” – snow, salted caramel syrup, chocolate syrup, and cold brew.

Lots of people in the comments section expressed concern about Reese eating snow, saying that it’s not safe to consume.

In a series of new videos, the actress shared her thoughts on the matter.

Keep reading to find out what she said…

Reese followed one person’s advice to put snow in a clear cup and melt it to see how clean it actually is.

“So, there’s so many people on here saying that snow is dirty,” she said in her first response video. “So, we went and took snow from the backyard, and we microwaved it…and it’s clear. Is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?”

In a second video, she decided that enjoying snow is fine. “We’re kind of in the category of like, ‘You only live once,’” she told fans. “And it snows maybe once a year? I don’t know! Also I wanna say something: It was delicious! It was so good.”

Reese emphasized in another TikTok that she’s used to having unfiltered water. “I didn’t grow up drinking filtered water,” she explained. “We drank out of the tap water… we actually put our mouths on the tap.” She laughed and added that she used to drink out of the hose, too.

“Maybe that’s why I’m like this?” she quipped.

Reese recently confirmed Big Little Lies Season 3.