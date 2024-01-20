'The View' Hosts Slam 'Disrespectful' Madonna for Late Concert

The ladies of The View are weighing in on the Madonna debate.

Earlier this week, the 65-year-old pop icon was sued by two New York City men for beginning one of her Celebration Tour shows two hours late.

Following the news, the co-hosts got into a debate about the situation, calling Madonna‘s behavior “disrespectful.”

“I personally wouldn’t wait two hours to get a hot oil massage from George Clooney, much less a concert by anybody,” Joy Behar said.

Sunny Hostin then weighed in saying she’s “not bothered” by Madonna‘s tardiness.

“I don’t think she should be sued,” Sunny said. “This is baked into Madonna. She’s an icon. She’s always late. When you go to a Madonna concert, you know you have to eat before, you have to get lit before, and you’re going to wait about two hours and listen to a DJ.”

However, Sunny did compare Madonna to other entertainers, pointing out, “John Legend’s on time. J.Lo’s on time. Beyoncé’s on time.”

“I love Madonna — best live show I’ve ever been to. I actually don’t like this,” Alyssa Farah Griffin added, taking issue with the fact that a friend of hers had to leave a Madonna concert early since it was cutting it too close to her the end of her babysitter’s shift.

“She saw 20 minutes of the set and had to leave,” Alyssa said. “It’s just disrespectful to an audience that loves you and spent a lot of money to be there.”

Sara Haines then shared her heated opinion on the situation.

“Insert any person’s name who are two hours late. It’s disrespectful,” Sara said. “You’re literally flipping off your fans who paid to come and watch you. You can be a diva. You should not act like a diva. To me, Madonna is not there.”

She continued, “Beyoncé? Always on time. Taylor Swift, Pink, that’s called respectful. It’s how you’re raised. You respect someone’s time the way you expect them to respect yours. You showed up here. They paid hundreds of dollars.”

