Sat, 10 February 2024 at 4:56 pm

Keanu Reeves Wears Angel Wings While Filming 'Good Fortune' in L.A.

Keanu Reeves is spending a late night on set of his new movie.

The 59-year-old actor was strapped to a harness as he filmed a scene on a rooftop for his upcoming movie Good Fortune on Friday night (February 9) in Los Angeles.

For his time on set, Keanu was seen wearing a trench coat over a suit and tie paired with white angel wings on his back.

Keanu stars in Good Fortune alongside Keke Palmer, Seth Rogen, and Aziz Ansari, who also wrote and directed the movie in his debut feature. As of right now, plot details are being kept under wraps.

If you missed it, Keanu‘s girlfriend Alexandra Grant opened up about their relationship in a very rare interview.

