Ozzy Osbourne Rips Into Kanye West for Sampling His Music Without Permission

Ozzy Osbourne is slamming Kanye West.

On Thursday night (February 8), the 46-yer-old rapper debuted his new album “Vultures” during a listening party in Chicago.

After the music was released on social media, Ozzy, 75, put Kanye on blast for sampling Black Sabbath‘s song “War Pigs” from his 1983 solo performance at the US Festival without permission.

Keep reading to find out more…“Kanye West asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of ‘Iron Man’ from the US Festival without vocals & was refused permission because he is an anti-Semite and has caused untold heartache to many,” Ozzy wrote in all caps on Twitter.

“He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night,” Ozzy continued. “I want no association with this man!”

Ozzy‘s wife Sharon Osbourne, who is Jewish, then told TMZ, “Kanye f–ked with the wrong Jew this time.”

She also said that Ozzy sent Kanye a cease and desist letter after he was previously denied to sample Ozzy‘s performance of “Iron Man.”

Sharon explained that while Ozzy doesn’t normally turn down other artists to use his music, she said that he had a “special f—king occasion to say no,” adding that Kanye is a “disrespectful anti-Semite” who “represents hate.”

A Grammy-winning singer and producer also recently called out Kanye.