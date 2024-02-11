Jennifer Coolidge's Discover Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Is She a Robot?

Jennifer Coolidge is thrown for a loop in her new Super Bowl commercial for Discover!

The White Lotus actress starred in the commercial, which premiered just a few minutes before the big game on Sunday night (February 11).

In it, Jennifer places a call to Discover’s customer service team, and is shocked to learn that she’s talking to a real human and not a robot.

Then, her customer service specialist Maya asks a question that leaves her genuinely stumped.

“Wait, are you a robot,” Maya asked Jennifer, leading to some confusion on the actress’ part.

“How would I prove that I’m not,” she asked.

