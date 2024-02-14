Joe Alwyn Joins 'Bridgerton' Stars Phoebe Dynevor & Rege-Jean Page at Dunhill & BSBP Pre-BAFTAs 2024 Party

The stars are stepping out ahead of the 2024 BAFTAs!

Joe Alwyn joined Bridgerton stars Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page at the 2024 Pre-BAFTA Filmmakers Dinner & Party hosted by Dunhill and BSBP on Tuesday night (February 13) held at the Bourbon House in London, England.

The event was held to celebrate the British film culture and community ahead of the BAFTAs, which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 18. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Since the guestlist was so stacked, we pulled together pics of so many of the stars arriving at the party!

Adjoa Andoh

Alfie Allen

Alison Oliver

Aml Ameen

Anthony Boyle

Anthony Welsh

Archie Madekwe FYI: Archie Madekwe is wearing a suit by Dunhill.

Asa Butterfield

Ashley Thomas

Ben Radcliffe

Billie Piper

Brian Cox & wife Nicole Ansari

Corey Mylchreest FYI: Corey Mylchreest is wearing a suit by Dunhill.

Daryl McCormack

Dylan Llewellyn

Ed McVey FYI: Ed McVey is wearing a suit by Dunhill.

Edward Bluemel

Elarica Johnson

Ellie Bamber

Emily Beecham

Eric Kofi-Abrefa

Freddy Carter

George Mackay

Gwilym Lee

Harry Lawtey

Henry Lloyd-Hughes

Himesh Patel

Jack Wolfe

Joe Alwyn FYI: Joe Alwyn is wearing a suit by Dunhill.

Kathryn Hunter

Luke Evans

Malachi Kirby

Marisa Abela

Mark Strong

Martin Freeman FYI: Martin Freeman is wearing a suit by Dunhill.

Martin Imhangbe

Meg Bellamy

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Michael Ward

Morfydd Clark

Nathaniel Curtis

Nicholas Pinnock

Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Paloma Faith

Phil Dunster FYI: Phil Dunster is wearing a suit by Dunhill.

Phoebe Dynevor

Rachel Mariam

Ray Panthaki

Rege-Jean Page Rege-Jean Page is wearing a suit by Dunhill.

Saffron Hocking

Sope Dirisu

Sophia Brown

Sophia Di Martino

Stacy Martin

Yasmin Finney

