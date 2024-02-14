Joe Alwyn Joins 'Bridgerton' Stars Phoebe Dynevor & Rege-Jean Page at Dunhill & BSBP Pre-BAFTAs 2024 Party
The stars are stepping out ahead of the 2024 BAFTAs!
Joe Alwyn joined Bridgerton stars Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page at the 2024 Pre-BAFTA Filmmakers Dinner & Party hosted by Dunhill and BSBP on Tuesday night (February 13) held at the Bourbon House in London, England.
The event was held to celebrate the British film culture and community ahead of the BAFTAs, which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 18. Check out the full list of nominations here.
Since the guestlist was so stacked, we pulled together pics of so many of the stars arriving at the party!
Adjoa Andoh
Alfie Allen
Alison Oliver
Aml Ameen
Anthony Boyle
Anthony Welsh
Archie Madekwe
FYI: Archie Madekwe is wearing a suit by Dunhill.
Asa Butterfield
Ashley Thomas
Ben Radcliffe
Billie Piper
Brian Cox & wife Nicole Ansari
Corey Mylchreest
FYI: Corey Mylchreest is wearing a suit by Dunhill.
Daryl McCormack
Dylan Llewellyn
Ed McVey
FYI: Ed McVey is wearing a suit by Dunhill.
Edward Bluemel
Elarica Johnson
Ellie Bamber
Emily Beecham
Eric Kofi-Abrefa
Freddy Carter
George Mackay
Gwilym Lee
Harry Lawtey
Henry Lloyd-Hughes
Himesh Patel
Jack Wolfe
Joe Alwyn
FYI: Joe Alwyn is wearing a suit by Dunhill.
Kathryn Hunter
Luke Evans
Malachi Kirby
Marisa Abela
Mark Strong
Martin Freeman
FYI: Martin Freeman is wearing a suit by Dunhill.
Martin Imhangbe
Meg Bellamy
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Michael Ward
Morfydd Clark
Nathaniel Curtis
Nicholas Pinnock
Oliver Jackson-Cohen
Paloma Faith
Phil Dunster
FYI: Phil Dunster is wearing a suit by Dunhill.
Phoebe Dynevor
Rachel Mariam
Ray Panthaki
Rege-Jean Page
Rege-Jean Page is wearing a suit by Dunhill.
Saffron Hocking
Sope Dirisu
Sophia Brown
Sophia Di Martino
Stacy Martin
Yasmin Finney
