Fri, 16 February 2024 at 7:51 pm
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Actress Julia Lester Will Star in Hulu's New Teen Comedy 'Prom Dates'
- Tony nominee and former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Julia Lester will be starring in a new movie for Hulu – Just Jared Jr
- Travis Kelce talks celebrating his 2024 Super Bowl win with Taylor Swift – Celebitchy
- Jason Mraz reveals his must-have products – Popsugar
- Freya Skye just signed a huge new deal with Disney – Just Jared Jr
- Victoria Monet, Alix Earle, & Nazanin Mandi attended Sol de Janeiro’s pop-up party celebrating the launch of the brand’s Delicia Drench Body Butter and Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist on Thursday night (Feb. 15) in New York City. Guests sipped on branded cocktails and experienced Instagrammable activations, such as photos with life-sized Sol de Janeiro products along with sensorial VR hand massages with skin-hydration analysis. Check out the gallery for the pics!
