Hunter Schafer Responds to Being Called a 'Scream Queen' at Berlindale International Film Festival 2024

Hunter Schafer is stepping out in Berlin!

The 25-year-old actress attended the Berlindale International Film Festival on Friday (February 16) in Berlin, Germany.

Hunter was present at the premiere of A Different Man. The Euphoria star then participated in the photocall and press conference for her new horror movie Cuckoo.

Her co-star Jessica Henwick and director Tilman Singer were also at the event.

During the press conference, a reporter referred to Hunter as a new “Scream Queen.”

“A scream queen is by definition someone who does a lot of horror movies, right?” Hunter asked, verifying what the journalist meant, per Deadline.

“There’s no rhyme or rhythm to what I’m doing with it, I’m just going with it. I’m rolling with the waves but I love horror movies and screaming is really fun and we got to a lot of that on Cuckoo,” she added.

