Robert Irwin & Girlfriend Rorie Buckey Announce Split After Two Years of Dating

Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey have called it quits.

On Friday (February 16), the 20-year-old animal conservationist and son of the late Steve Irwin and Rorie, 19, announced in a joint message that they have broken up after two years of dating.

“We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways but profoundly appreciate all the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future,” Robert and Rorie wrote on their Instagram Stories.

"We wish to express the gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths," they continued.

Robert and Rorie concluded, “We won’t be commenting further on this, and really appreciate your respect and privacy at this time.”

The young duo reportedly started dating in 2022 before going Instagram official in the summer of 2023.

If you didn’t know, Rorie is the niece of the late Heath Ledger.