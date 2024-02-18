'Madame Web' Director Reveals Why There Is No End Credits Scene

Did you stick around for the Madame Web credits hoping to see an extra scene? Unfortunately, there’s nothing there!

The Marvel film is bucking the trend of most of the MCU releases, opting not to provide a mid-roll teaser.

Director SJ Clarkson explained that decision in a new interview with THR.

“It was about telling a great story. My father always used to say, ‘If you have to say something, stand up, speak up and then shut up,’” she said of her choice not to include a credits scene. “So when I got to the end credits, I felt that we’d said everything we needed to say in the film.”

“It’s up to whatever is next to take on the baton,” she added.

