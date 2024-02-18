America Ferrera Recalls Funny Story of Meeting Leonardo DiCaprio in 2007

America Ferrera was understandably unable to keep her cool while meeting Leonardo DiCaprio!

The 39-year-old Barbie star recently received her first Oscar nomination. She is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Gloria in the Greta Gerwig film.

With less than a month to go until the big night, America made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Myers, where she shared the hilarious story of the time she met Leonardo.

She revealed that the moment occurred at the 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards. There, she won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy series for her performance in Ugly Betty.

“I watched Titanic in the movie theaters seven times. [I was] 13, 14 [years old], prime time to be in love with Leonardo DiCaprio, right? OK, so first time I went to the SAG Awards, and I had won for Ugly Betty, I had been onstage and the whole thing,” America recalled. “I was feeling kind of like, ‘I belong here, this is cool.’”

America remembered saying “hello” to Leonardo at the event before she “promptly departed [from] him, went around the corner and just started weeping.”

“And my husband, then-boyfriend, was with me and he was like, ‘I am so embarrassed right now,’” she continued, adding that Ryan Piers Williams told her to “stop crying.”

“I hope Leonardo DiCaprio never sees this,” America joked.

