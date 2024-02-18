Who Is John Oliver's Wife? Does He Have Children? Relationship Status Revealed!

John Oliver is a name familiar to many, known for his witty commentary and satirical take on current events. Yet, behind the scenes, one of his most cherished roles is not that of a comedian or TV host, but rather that of a husband to his wife, Kate Norley!

The 46-year-old Last Week Tonight host began his journey in the entertainment industry as a stand-up comedian in the United Kingdom. However, it was his move to New York City that sent him skyrocketing to stardom.

Working alongside Jon Stewart on The Daily Show, his talent and charisma propelled him into the spotlight, eventually leading to his own show, Last Week Tonight, which cemented his status as a household name.

Season 11 of the series premieres on Sunday (February 18) at 11 p.m. on Max.

Now that the show is back, viewers might be curious about his relationship status.

Find out more about John Oliver’s wife and kids…