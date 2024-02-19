Madonna Falls Onstage During 'Celebration Tour,' Handles It Like a Pro

Madonna reminded the world that she’s an industry vet with years of experience under her belt after she suffered an accident onstage during her Celebration Tour over the weekend.

The 65-year-old Queen of Pop was performing on a chair while singing her song “Open Your Heart” as her dancer pulled her across the stage. However, the dancer got tripped up and stumbled, pulling the chair and Madonna to the ground with them.

Read more about the incident…

A video from the incident on YouTube shows that Madonna responded with good grace.

She continued the performance from the ground, flipping from her back where she went down with the chair to sing while laying on her stomach. Another dancer helped her back up, and she continued with a smile on her face!

We hope that she and the dancer are both alright.

The singer’s show has been generating headlines for a variety of reasons.

She was sued by disgruntled fans over what they described as a belated start time, which her team revealed was due to a technical issue.

Madonna has also brought up a variety of celebs to join her onstage.

She announced the final dates for the concert earlier this month.