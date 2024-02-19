Who Should Replace Katy Perry on 'American Idol' - Vote for Your Dream Judge in Our Poll

Now that Katy Perry has announced plans to leave American Idol behind, who do you want to see fill her seat at the judges table?

The 39-year-old “Firework” pop icon confirmed that she’d be stepping back from her position as a judge on the show after Idol‘s 22nd season airs. She’s held down a spot on the panel since 2018 when she signed on.

Katy leaving will create a gap that needs to be filled. Who should join Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the panel?

We pulled together some of pop music’s biggest stars and want to see who you think has it in them to take over!

Head inside to vote in our poll for your dream American Idol judge…

Over the years, a multitude of pop stars have signed on as judges in reality competitions. Many have even appeared on American Idol for a tenure as a judge.

We included some fan-favorite former judges such as Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul and Nicki Minaj in our list.

We also think it would be cool to see American Idol competitors such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood or Adam Lambert take a turn in the judge’s seat.

Of course, there are other A-list pop stars who have a lot of knowledge that they could impart on the next generation of musicians who try out for the show.

We pulled some artists who found fame on singing competitions – think Harry Styles and Camila Cabello – and others who have decades of industry experience – like Madonna, Beyonce and Rihanna.

All of them are definitely full of advice, but who do you think would be the best fit?

We will close this poll and announce the winner on March 6, 2024 at 6pm ET. That gives you more than 2 weeks to make sure your voice is heard!

Voting for this poll is unlimited, so you can vote as many times as you wish for as many stars are you wish. You can also write in a candidate if you think we missed someone.

Please note: Choices in this poll will be randomized with each refresh to prevent bot voting. The choices included are based on popularity on Just Jared, fan interaction, and involvement in recent major project(s).

While you’re here, see who else has left behind a position on Idol‘s judging panel and why.

Vote in the poll below…