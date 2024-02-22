Amanda Kloots & Son Elvis Make 'The Bold & The Beautiful' Debut!

Amanda Kloots and Elvis are soap stars!

The 41-year-old The Talk host and her 4-year-old son, whom she shares with the late Nick Cordero, made their debut on The Bold and the Beautiful on Wednesday’s episode (February 21).

Amanda played Lucy, a mom friend of Steffy’s, and Elvis played her little boy.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Elvis and I make our soap opera debut on @boldandbeautifulcbs ❤️,” she shared on Instagram, along with an adorable photo of Elvis in front of a dressing room that has his name on it, holding a coffee cup and smiling.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes look from the set, which included a still of Elvis, as well as shots of the show’s stars.

“Some behind the scenes shots from shooting @boldandbeautifulcbs which airs today!! Thank you to the cast and crew for being so wonderful and welcoming!,” she wrote. Check out her posts inside!

