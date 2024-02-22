Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Reveals Her Daily Diet: Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Meals Revealed!

Kelly Ripa‘s nutritionist is sharing details of her diet.

Dr. Daryl Gioffre, who has worked with the star for years, opened up to E! News in an interview about her nutrition plan.

“I’ve never met someone who is busier than Kelly. She is supermom. She is just amazing on the show. She works out seven days a week, and she maintains this incredible strength eating lifestyle that I’ve taught her,” he said.

“Every time you’re hungry or you’re gonna put something in your body, it has to be something that is going to strengthen you from the inside out,” he adds of “strength eating.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“Just start with one thing, but master that one thing, commit to that one thing and do that one thing consistently,” he went on to say, referencing adding a green juice to his daily routine when he was a self-described sugar addict. “And then when you feel good enough that that’s part of your lifestyle, you do it on a regular basis and it’s automatic, you don’t have to think about it, then you can add the next thing and then the next thing.”

Her morning begins with a scoop of his Acid-Kicking Green powder from his brand Alkamind with a glass of water. He also suggests drinking a green juice, but avoiding ones with sugary fruit juice.

Then she has her coffee, blending it with grass-fed butter and his Acid-Kicking Coffee Alkalizer. She’ll wait until after her show to have her snack of a green apple, a few tablespoons of almond butter and a teaspoon of cinnamon that she mixes into a porridge-like consistency.

For lunch, she’ll have a salad topped with microgreens, sprouts, avocado and raw nuts.

And for dinner, she’ll usually eat a smaller version of the salad she had for lunch.

“She’ll add in some steamed vegetables or some sauteed vegetables or some grilled greens. And she likes to have the vegetables in season because they’re just better for you. And then she’ll have a protein and that could be grilled tofu or tahini or some fish protein.”

For a sweet afterward, she’ll have avocado chocolate mousse, which contains avocados, pure vanilla extract, raw cacao, dates and sea salt. Or his chocolate chia pudding for fiber.

Before bed, she drinks his Acid-Kicking Detox Tea featuring turmeric, ginger, lemon and black pepper.

“It’s not about deprivation, it’s about moderation,” he adds.

Find out which stars say they’re on Ozempic for weight loss reasons.