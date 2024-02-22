Top Stories
Kelly Rowland's 'Today' Show Walk Off: Insider Reveals Real Reason Why She Left (&amp; It Reportedly Has Nothing to Do with Dressing Rooms)

Kelly Rowland's 'Today' Show Walk Off: Insider Reveals Real Reason Why She Left (& It Reportedly Has Nothing to Do with Dressing Rooms)

Mark Ruffalo Reveals Which Director Allegedly Wouldn't Work With Him, Plus the Reason Why

Mark Ruffalo Reveals Which Director Allegedly Wouldn't Work With Him, Plus the Reason Why

Natalie Portman Makes Brief Comment on Speculation About Her Marriage to Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman Makes Brief Comment on Speculation About Her Marriage to Benjamin Millepied

Thu, 22 February 2024 at 1:23 am

10 Richest 'Real Housewives' Star Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $350 Million!)

Continue Here »

10 Richest 'Real Housewives' Star Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $350 Million!)

There are two things the Real Housewives franchise reliably delivers on – binge-worthy drama and documenting the lavish lifestyles of the show’s stars.

Fans have gotten to watch as women in Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas, and Salt Lake City flaunt their incredible wealth and even seen some of the cast members build their own businesses.

We’ve compiled a list of the 10 wealthiest women in the franchise and ranked their net worth from lowest to highest.

Click through the slideshow to see who’s in the No. 1 spot!

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bethenny Frankel, Diana Jenkins, Dorit Kemsley, EG, Extended, Heather DuBrow, Kathy Hilton, kyle richards, lisa vanderpump, Real Housewives, Real Housewives of Atlanta, real housewives of Beverly hills, Real Housewives of New Jersey, Real Housewives of New York City, Slideshow, Tinsley Mortimer, yolanda hadid