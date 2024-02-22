Christian Bale Debuts Newly Shaved Head as He Prepares to Play Frankenstein in New Movie

Christian Bale is getting ready for his next movie role!

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actor debuted his newly shaved bald head while stepping out on a coffee run on Wednesday afternoon (February 21) in Brentwood, Calif.

Christian shaved his head for his next role as Frankenstein in a new movie directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement,” according to Deadline.

The movie will also star Annette Bening, Jessie Buckley, Penelope Cruz, and Peter Sarsgaard.

