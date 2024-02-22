Christian Bale Debuts Newly Shaved Head as He Prepares to Play Frankenstein in New Movie

Top Stories
Thu, 22 February 2024 at 12:45 am

Christian Bale is getting ready for his next movie role!

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actor debuted his newly shaved bald head while stepping out on a coffee run on Wednesday afternoon (February 21) in Brentwood, Calif.

Christian shaved his head for his next role as Frankenstein in a new movie directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement,” according to Deadline.

The movie will also star Annette Bening, Jessie Buckley, Penelope Cruz, and Peter Sarsgaard.

If you missed it, Christian revealed the one condition it would take for him to play Batman again.

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of Christian Bale showing off his newly shaved head…
