Best Dressed at SAG Awards 2024: Our Top 20 Favorite Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order!

Sat, 24 February 2024 at 11:17 pm

With nearly 200 celebs spotted on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, it was difficult to narrow down the list to our 20 favorite looks of the night!

The stars of both film and television were in attendance at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Oppenheimer was the big winner of the night and you can see the full list of winners here!

Make sure to see a full list of all the celebs who are at the SAG Awards by checking out our red carpet post.

Browse through the slideshow to see our picks for the 20 best dressed stars…

Photos: Getty
