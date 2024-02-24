'Breaking Bad' Cast Reunites at SAG Awards 2024, 10 Years After Winning Best Ensemble

The cast of Breaking Bad celebrated a special anniversary at the 2024 SAG Awards – the 10th anniversary of winning Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Bryan Cranson, RJ Mitte, Jonathan Banks, Anna Gunn, Betsy Brandt, Dean Norris, Aaron Paul and Bob Odenkirk marked the occasion by taking the stage at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Saturday night (February 24) to announce this year’s recipient of the award: the cast of Succession.

While up there, they made use of the ceremony’s lax policy on swearing, peppering in some colorful language while poking fun at each other and the show’s organizers.

