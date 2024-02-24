Top Stories
'Breaking Bad' Cast Reunites at SAG Awards 2024, 10 Years After Winning Best Ensemble

'Breaking Bad' Cast Reunites at SAG Awards 2024, 10 Years After Winning Best Ensemble

The cast of Breaking Bad celebrated a special anniversary at the 2024 SAG Awards – the 10th anniversary of winning Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Bryan Cranson, RJ Mitte, Jonathan Banks, Anna Gunn, Betsy Brandt, Dean Norris, Aaron Paul and Bob Odenkirk marked the occasion by taking the stage at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Saturday night (February 24) to announce this year’s recipient of the award: the cast of Succession.

While up there, they made use of the ceremony’s lax policy on swearing, peppering in some colorful language while poking fun at each other and the show’s organizers.

Keep reading to find out more…

See the complete list of winners from the 2024 SAG Awards and check out the rest of our coverage from the ceremony!

Did you know that Bryan once had someone fired on the set of Breaking Bad?

Scroll through a bunch of pics of the cast’s reunion in the gallery…
