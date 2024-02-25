'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 16 - 2 Stars Exit, 1 Former Star Confirmed to Return & Status of 6 Stars Uncertain

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is set to return for a 16th season, but it will look different!

The Bravo reality series is the third iteration in the Real Housewives franchise, centering on a group of women living in Atlanta, Ga.

While the series has seen some different cast members come and go, that will be the same for the upcoming new season, with some leaving the show, and even a former Housewife making a comeback after previously exiting the show.

Previously, longtime cast member Kandi Burruss teased that there could be new and returning housewives.

