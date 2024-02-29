Joe Jonas' Rumored Girlfriend Stormi Bree Joins Singer & His Brothers on Tour in Australia

It looks like things might be getting more serious between Joe Jonas and rumored girlfriend Stormi Bree!

The 34-year-old musician touched down in Sydney on Wednesday (February 28) alongside brothers Nick and Kevin for a new string of Jonas Brothers concerts. It appears that the 33-year-old model is tagging along.

Both Joe and Stormi took to their Instagram stories to share some photos from a boat ride in the Sydney Harbour. Despite updating fans on their location, ET noted that they didn’t share any pics together.

Joe and Stormi started igniting romance rumors in early 2024. She joined him on a flight out of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico right after celebrating the New Year. A few days later, they were spotted skiing in Aspen, Colorado.

In late January, someone close to Joe added fuel to the whispers about the alleged couple.

The trip comes a few weeks after Joe‘s ex Sophie Turner made her official debut with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson. The couple was first linked in October 2023, a month after Joe filed to divorce Sophie.