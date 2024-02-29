Wendy Williams' Rep Slams 'Where Is Wendy Williams?,' Claims It's Different From What They Were Pitched & She'd Be 'Mortified'

Wendy Williams‘ rep is slamming the Lifetime docu-series Where Is Wendy Williams? amid the talk show host’s diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Shawn Zanotti gave an interview sharing that the docu-series that was pitched is completely different than what was released.

Shawn has been working with Wendy since 2021.

Shawn shared with the Today show, “I felt that [Williams] was being exploited. She thought we were focusing on the comeback of her career. … She would be mortified. There’s no way you can convince me that she would be OK with looking and seeing herself in that way.”

Wendy was reportedly pitched the series in 2022.

“When I mentioned [doing a documentary] to Wendy, she immediately said: ‘Yes, I would love to do it. I would love to be able to get my story out there,’” Shawn said, adding that what ended up making it to air was not what they had agreed on originally.

“That is not the project that [Williams] signed up for. That’s not the project [the producers] brought to me. That’s not what I told her this was going to be about,” Shawn continued. “There were a lot of good moments. None of those good moments were shown.”

Those behind the production say they weren’t aware of Wendy‘s diagnosis at the time: “Some days, Wendy was on and very Wendy. Other days, she wasn’t.”

Showrunner Erica Hanson said about the decision to tell the story: “We all felt this was a complex and sensitive story to tell, and we all felt a great responsibility to do it with dignity and sensitivity.”

Shawn, however, has a response: “I don’t think [the diagnosis] would have stopped them at all. The producers were asking questions throughout the entire time — would ask questions where she would somewhat seem confused, and I feel as though it was done to be intentional at that moment in time to make their storyline. Again, this was presented as a documentary to her, but to me, it looked as though it was a reality show of a circus, a circus to her downfall.”

Shawn said, “I did not agree with what was going on with this documentary. I made it very clear to the guardian. The production company was aware of that. I didn’t — I didn’t agree with the way this was moving and shaking. And instead of them dealing with it with me, they decided to ignore me. They ignored me from that moment, and I never heard from them again.”

The producer of the project spoke out about their motivation behind the project.