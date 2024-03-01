Top Stories
Hailey Bieber 'Not Pleased' Her Dad Asked for Prayers for Her &amp; Justin, But Something Private is Going On (Report)

Hailey Bieber 'Not Pleased' Her Dad Asked for Prayers for Her & Justin, But Something Private is Going On (Report)

Bradley Cooper Talks Relationship with Daughter Lea, Explains Why He Didn't 'Really Love' Her for Months

Bradley Cooper Talks Relationship with Daughter Lea, Explains Why He Didn't 'Really Love' Her for Months

Joe Jonas' Rumored Girlfriend Stormi Bree Joins Singer &amp; His Brothers on Tour in Australia

Joe Jonas' Rumored Girlfriend Stormi Bree Joins Singer & His Brothers on Tour in Australia

2 Actors Deny They Screamed at Rebecca Ferguson &amp; 2 More Cleared From Wrongdoing

2 Actors Deny They Screamed at Rebecca Ferguson & 2 More Cleared From Wrongdoing

Fri, 01 March 2024 at 12:31 am

Miley Cyrus Drops 'Doctor (Work It Out)' - Read Lyrics & Watch Video for Song with Pharrell Williams!

Miley Cyrus Drops 'Doctor (Work It Out)' - Read Lyrics & Watch Video for Song with Pharrell Williams!

Miley Cyrus has dropped a brand new song with writer and producer Pharrell Williams!

The new song “Doctor (Work It Out)” made its debut during the Louis Vuitton fashion show in January, for which Pharrell acted as the creative director. After playing on the runway, the song is now available for all fans to hear.

“I could be your doctor and I could be your nurse / I think I see the problem / It’s only gon’ get worse / a midnight medication / just show me where it hurts,” Miley sings.

This is Miley‘s first release since 2023’s “Used to Be Young.”

Head inside to listen to the new song and to read the lyrics…

You can download the song now on iTunes or stream it below from YouTube.

Read the “Doctor (Work It Out)” lyrics below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: First Listen, Lyrics, Miley Cyrus, Music, Music Video, Pharrell Williams