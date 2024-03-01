Miley Cyrus Drops 'Doctor (Work It Out)' - Read Lyrics & Watch Video for Song with Pharrell Williams!

Miley Cyrus has dropped a brand new song with writer and producer Pharrell Williams!

The new song “Doctor (Work It Out)” made its debut during the Louis Vuitton fashion show in January, for which Pharrell acted as the creative director. After playing on the runway, the song is now available for all fans to hear.

“I could be your doctor and I could be your nurse / I think I see the problem / It’s only gon’ get worse / a midnight medication / just show me where it hurts,” Miley sings.

This is Miley‘s first release since 2023’s “Used to Be Young.”

Head inside to listen to the new song and to read the lyrics…

You can download the song now on iTunes or stream it below from YouTube.

Read the “Doctor (Work It Out)” lyrics below!