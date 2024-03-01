Netflix Cancels 'The Brothers Sun' After One Season

Netflix is canceling another show.

The network’s new action-comedy series The Brothers Sun premiered in January. The eight-episode first season starred Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Joon Lee, and more.

Here’s the official synopsis: “When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Li) — who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now. But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles, Bruce and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before one of their countless enemies kills them all.”

Around two months later, Netflix has decided to pull the plug.

On Friday (March 1), Deadline reported that Netflix has canceled The Brothers Sun after just one season.

Although the series peaked at No. 2 during its first five weeks on the streaming platform, its weekly views were consistently below 7 million.

