Idina Menzel Commemorates 10 Years Since John Travolta's Infamous 'Adele Dazeem' Oscars Flub

Idina Menzel is celebrating a full decade since her alternate personality was born!

If you don’t recall, John Travolta accidentally announced Idina as “Adele Dazeem” prior to her performance of “Let it Go” at the 2014 Oscars.

The flub has since become an iconic moment in pop culture history.

On the 10 year anniversary of Adele Dazeem’s inception, Idina shared a special message to social media.

“Hey, Adele Dazeem, it’s Idina Menzel. I just want to say happy birthday,” the actress and singer said in a video posted to her TikTok page and Instagram Story on Saturday (March 2).

Idina captioned the video, “Happy 10th birthday, Adele Dazeem!”

