'Frozen' Secrets Including the Actress First Cast as Elsa, a Role Kristen Bell & Idina Menzel Auditioned For But Didn't Book & More

We just learned so much about Disney’s classic movie Frozen!

Believe it or not, the original blockbuster premiered in theaters 10 years ago. In honor of the special anniversary, Vanity Fair got stars including Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff together to look back on the start of the successful franchise.

In the process, we learned a lot about how the final movie we know and love differed from the original plot. It featured different actresses reading for Elsa and Anna (the characters played by Idina and Kristen) and a very different plot.

We also learned that Frozen was not the first Disney movie either Idina or Kristen auditioned for. Interestingly, they were both in the running for the same part in another hit from the House of Mouse.

At the end of the interview, the cast also reflected on John Travolta‘s now iconic flub at the Oscars when he introduced Idina as Adele Dazeem.

Scroll through the see some of the biggest revelations from the history of Frozen…