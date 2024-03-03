Stellan Skarsgard Reflects on Having Fun Playing a 'Bimbo' in 'Mamma Mia'

Stellan Skarsgard is getting candid about Mamma Mia!

The 72-year-old actor has been promoting his new movie Dune: Part Two, in which he returns as Baron Harkonnen.

One of Stellan‘s previous film roles includes that of Bill in 2008′s Mamma Mia! He starred alongside Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, and Colin Firth.

Stellan returned as the character in 2018′s sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

During a recent interview, Stellan reflected the goofiness of his Mamma Mia role.

It was absurd to ask me to be in a musical,” he told Vanity Fair. “I can’t sing, I can’t dance. And then I saw it was also Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth, and they can’t sing and dance either, so I felt a little safer there.”

Stellan also spoke on the purpose his and the other male actors’ roles served in the movie.

“I understood that we were just supposed to be — like in a film that is produced by men and directed by men and men in the leads, you have the bimbo — and we were the bimbos in this female production,” he said. “We didn’t have to be anything but look cute and be silly. There’s only one thing that was asked of us and that was, ‘Have fun.’ Because if we don’t have fun, it won’t be a film.”

