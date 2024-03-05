Top Stories
Noah Cyrus &amp; Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Noah Cyrus & Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (&amp; This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (& This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

Tue, 05 March 2024 at 12:26 am

Katie Holmes, Alan Cumming, Rose Byrne, & More Join Broadway's Best at Roundabout Theatre Gala

Katie Holmes, Alan Cumming, Rose Byrne, & More Join Broadway's Best at Roundabout Theatre Gala

Stars like Katie Holmes, Alan Cumming, and Rose Byrne are all joining Broadway’s best talent in supporting the Roundabout Theatre Company!

The three stars – who have all starred on Broadway themselves – stepped out for the 2024 Roundabout Theatre Company Gala on Monday night (March 4) at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

The event honored director Kenny Leon with the Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre and The Rudin Family with the Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. These awards are given to those who have made an indelible impact on both theatre and Roundabout.

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose gave a special concert performance at the gala.

Head inside to see all of the attendees at the gala…

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebs who attended…

Katie Holmes at the Roundabout Gala

Katie Holmes

Jim Parsons and husband Todd Spiewak at the Roundabout Gala

Jim Parsons and husband Todd Spiewak

Kelsey Grammer at the Roundabout Gala

Kelsey Grammer

Matt Dillon at the Roundabout Gala

Matt Dillon

Rose Byrne at the Roundabout Gala

Rose Byrne

Vanessa Williams at the Roundabout Gala

Vanessa Williams

Anna Chlumsky at the Roundabout Gala

Anna Chlumsky

Richard Kind at the Roundabout Gala

Richard Kind

Alan Cumming at the Roundabout Gala

Alan Cumming

David Alan Grier at the Roundabout Gala

David Alan Grier

Melba Wilson at the Roundabout Gala

Melba Wilson

Blair Underwood and son Blake at the Roundabout Gala

Blair Underwood and son Blake

Andrea Martin at the Roundabout Gala

Andrea Martin

Michael Emerson at the Roundabout Gala

Michael Emerson

Chip Zien at the Roundabout Gala

Chip Zien

Michael Kors and husband Lance LePere at the Roundabout Gala

Michael Kors and husband Lance LePere

Julie White at the Roundabout Gala

Julie White

David Hyde Pierce and husband Brian Hargrove at the Roundabout Gala

David Hyde Pierce and husband Brian Hargrove

Norm Lewis at the Roundabout Gala

Norm Lewis

Katie Finneran at the Roundabout Gala

Katie Finneran

Brian Stokes Mitchell and wife Allyson Tucker at the Roundabout Gala

Brian Stokes Mitchell and wife Allyson Tucker

Sierra Boggess at the Roundabout Gala

Sierra Boggess

Charlotte d’Amboise at the Roundabout Gala

Charlotte d’Amboise

LaChanze at the Roundabout Gala

LaChanze

Betsy Wolfe at the Roundabout Gala

Betsy Wolfe

Adrienne Warren at the Roundabout Gala

Adrienne Warren

New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher at the Roundabout Gala

New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher

Kenny Leon at the Roundabout Gala

Kenny Leon
Just Jared on Facebook
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 01
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 02
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 03
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 04
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 05
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 06
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 07
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 08
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 09
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 10
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 11
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 12
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 13
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 14
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 15
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 16
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 17
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 18
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 19
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 20
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 21
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 22
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 23
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 24
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 25
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 26
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 27
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 28
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 29
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 30
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 31
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 32
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 33
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 34
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 35
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 36
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 37
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 38
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 39
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 40
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 41
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 42
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 43
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 44
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 45
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 46
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 47
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 48
roundabout theatre company 2024 gala 49

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adrienne Warren, Alan Cumming, Andrea Martin, Anna Chlumsky, Betsy Wolfe, Blair Underwood, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Charlotte d'Amoise, Chip Zien, David Alan Grier, David Hyde Pierce, Erik Bottcher, Jim Parsons, Julie White, Katie Finneran, Katie Holmes, Kelsey Grammer, Kenny Leon, LaChanze, Lance LePere, Matt Dillon, Melba Wilson, Michael Emerson, Michael Kors, Norm Lewis, Richard Kind, Rose Byrne, Sierra Boggess, Todd Spiewak, Vanessa Williams