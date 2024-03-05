Katie Holmes, Alan Cumming, Rose Byrne, & More Join Broadway's Best at Roundabout Theatre Gala

Stars like Katie Holmes, Alan Cumming, and Rose Byrne are all joining Broadway’s best talent in supporting the Roundabout Theatre Company!

The three stars – who have all starred on Broadway themselves – stepped out for the 2024 Roundabout Theatre Company Gala on Monday night (March 4) at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

The event honored director Kenny Leon with the Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre and The Rudin Family with the Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. These awards are given to those who have made an indelible impact on both theatre and Roundabout.

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose gave a special concert performance at the gala.

Katie Holmes

Jim Parsons and husband Todd Spiewak

Kelsey Grammer

Matt Dillon

Rose Byrne

Vanessa Williams

Anna Chlumsky

Richard Kind

Alan Cumming

David Alan Grier

Melba Wilson

Blair Underwood and son Blake

Andrea Martin

Michael Emerson

Chip Zien

Michael Kors and husband Lance LePere

Julie White

David Hyde Pierce and husband Brian Hargrove

Norm Lewis

Katie Finneran

Brian Stokes Mitchell and wife Allyson Tucker

Sierra Boggess

Charlotte d’Amboise

LaChanze

Betsy Wolfe

Adrienne Warren

New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher