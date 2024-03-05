Katie Holmes, Alan Cumming, Rose Byrne, & More Join Broadway's Best at Roundabout Theatre Gala
Stars like Katie Holmes, Alan Cumming, and Rose Byrne are all joining Broadway’s best talent in supporting the Roundabout Theatre Company!
The three stars – who have all starred on Broadway themselves – stepped out for the 2024 Roundabout Theatre Company Gala on Monday night (March 4) at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.
The event honored director Kenny Leon with the Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre and The Rudin Family with the Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. These awards are given to those who have made an indelible impact on both theatre and Roundabout.
Oscar winner Ariana DeBose gave a special concert performance at the gala.
Head inside to see all of the attendees at the gala…
Katie Holmes
Jim Parsons and husband Todd Spiewak
Kelsey Grammer
Matt Dillon
Rose Byrne
Vanessa Williams
Anna Chlumsky
Richard Kind
Alan Cumming
David Alan Grier
Melba Wilson
Blair Underwood and son Blake
Andrea Martin
Michael Emerson
Chip Zien
Michael Kors and husband Lance LePere
Julie White
David Hyde Pierce and husband Brian Hargrove
Norm Lewis
Katie Finneran
Brian Stokes Mitchell and wife Allyson Tucker
Sierra Boggess
Charlotte d’Amboise
LaChanze
Betsy Wolfe
Adrienne Warren
New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher
Kenny Leon