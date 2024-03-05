'Twilight' Stars Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene, Peter Facinelli & Jackson Rathbone Reunite in New Photo!

Several Twilight stars are having a reunion!

The film franchise, based on the novels by Stephenie Meyer, was immensely popular throughout its five-movie run, beginning with 2008′s Twilight and ending with 2012′s Breaking Dawn Part 2.

Some of the actors who shared the screen with Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner recently spent time together, more than a decade after the final Twilight film!

Peter Facinelli, who played Dr. Carlisle Cullen, Ashley Greene, who played Alice Cullen, Kellan Lutz, who played Emmett Cullen and Jackson Rathbone, who played Jasper Hale, reunited!

“Got the fam together! 🙌,” Kellan captioned an Instagram photo of the four actors on Sunday (March 3).

They met up at Emerald City Comic Con, which was held from February 29 to March 3 in Seattle, Wash.

