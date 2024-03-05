Here's Why 'Elsbeth' Episode 2 Won't Air Until April 4

The series premiere of CBS original Elsbeth aired last week, but the second episode won’t be airing until April.

For those who don’t know, the new series is a spin-off of The Good Wife and The Good Fight starring Carrie Preston as her beloved recurring character Elsbeth Tascioni.

So, why the long wait?

Keep reading to find out more…

Elsbeth premiered with 4.5 million total viewers, improving the time slot by 45% from a year before. But will all of those people wait around until April 4 for the next episode? We’ll have to wait and see.

The episode two delay is due to the State of the Union Address airing on Thursday (March 7), followed by the March Madness college basketball coverage later in the month.

CBS will re-air the pilot on March 14 followed by episode two on April 4.

Get the scoop on the cast for season one of Elsbeth!