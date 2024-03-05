'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt & Fiancée Shannon Nelson Welcome Second Child Together!

Brendan Hunt and his fiancée Shannon Nelson are officially parents to two children!

The Ted Lasso star and his bride-to-be announced that they were expecting their second baby back in September 2023. The couple revealed their engagement in June 2023.

Brendan and Shannon also share a 2-year-old son named Sean.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday (March 4) to break the happy news and share some first photos of their new child!

In the nine-slide post, Brendan showed the newest addition to his family, and revealed the baby’s name!

“Say hello to Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt (Archie will do), born Friday March 1st, coming in at 9+lbs. He’s in perfect health, and his weary hero of a mother @snoopshann is recovering peacefully,” Brendan wrote in the caption. “He looks just like his brother; not sure about hair color yet tho. He’s met his bro and his grandmother and he’s even watched his first Arsenal game. He’s beautiful and perfect and we are in love.”

He concluded, “I don’t know if he’s our George (youngest Beatle) or our Ringo (last Beatle to join) but we are now a Fabulous Foursome and ready to rock forever. (And as you can see in the last pic, he also looks a little like his dad.).”

We send our congratulations to the couple and their family!

