Brian Austin Green Reflects on Dating Tiffani Thiessen, Explains How Jealousy Affected Their Relationship

Brian Austin Green is opening up about his former relationship with Tiffani Thiessen and how his jealousy affected their time together.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars dated from 1992 to 1995. While Brian was an original cast member, Tiffani joined in season five.

“I’d never been in a real serious relationship before,” Brian admitted during an appearance on the Let’s Be Clear podcast with Shannen Doherty.

He continued, “I was incredibly jealous every time she would f–king have to work with anybody else because we’d already been doing the show for four years. Like this is my family.”

“I used to bring Tiffani to events so she knew everybody from then and then all of a sudden she’s doing sex scenes and s–t with people that were like my family and my brothers. It was strange. I remember I was really just f–king jealous and boisterous,” Brian said.

“Looking back on it, I can’t imagine what that was like for her,” he said. “I can’t imagine what it was like for her being with me for three years at that point and then having to do these scenes and having her f–king boyfriend—who she lives with by the way—freaking out the way that I was.”

