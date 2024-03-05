Noah Cyrus Walks Runway at Avellano's PFW Show Amid Family Drama

Noah Cyrus is walking the runway during Paris Fashion Week!

The 24-year-old singer walked in the Avellano show on Tuesday (March 5) in Paris, France.

Noah walked solo in a green leather jacket and sheer green tights and later changed into an off-the-shoulder dress to join designer Arthur Avellano while he walked the runway to close the show.

Over the weekend, Noah attended another fashion show in Paris.

Noah‘s appearances at PFW come amid drama in her family. There have been allegations that she was previously seeing actor Dominic Purcell before he got with her mom Tish Cyrus and married her.

We’ve gathered everything that insiders have been revealing so far, including if Tish knew about the former couple, if Miley was aware of the situation, and more.